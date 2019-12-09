The Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce is still holding their annual toy drive. Please drop off any new, unwrapped toys at 215 W. 3rd St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. All toys will be donated to CASA and the Salvation Army.
"Help us help others," says Debbye ValVerde, Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. "Help us fill the Chamber with toys. We are collecting for children from two to 18 and could especially use toys for older children. You can also give a monetary donation, and we'll be happy to do the shopping for you."
For more information, drop by the Chamber or call 263-7641.