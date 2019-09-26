featured Early Closing for City Hall and Annex on Sept. 27 Sep 26, 2019 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save City Hall and the City Hall Annex will close at 4:00 PM on Friday, September 27, 2019, for quarterly pesticide application. Both locations will resume normal hours of operation on Monday, September 30, 2019. We apologize for any inconvenience. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Early Closing for City Hall and Annex on Sept. 27 Two arrests made in early morning burglary Publics help needed in identifying suspects and vehicle connected to aggravated robbery Veterans services organizations sought to apply for grants Submit Halloween Safe Stops Fundraising opportunity Register to Vote - Until 1 p.m. Kountry Kids contest winners Online Poll What is your favorite part of the fair? Fair season is here and the Howard County Fair will be kicking off this week. It seems most people have fond memories at the fair, please share them with us. You voted: Fair Food - corn dogs, curly potatoes, funnel cakes, lemonade and more Carnival Rides Booths/Exhibits Contests - art work, cooking, quilts, etc. Fair Queen/Country Kid Everything! It's the Howard County Fair after all Vote View Results Back Community Events Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Sep 28 Coahoma Lions Club City Wide Garage Sale Sat, Sep 28, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSeveral arrests made in recent burglaries, more arrests expectedBig Spring Homecoming 2019Fundraising opportunityKountry Kids contest winnersHCSO issues Coahoma threat update and offers act of violence situation safety tipsSubmit Halloween Safe StopsVeterans services organizations sought to apply for grantsBody found in fire at abandoned buildingRegister to Vote - Until 1 p.m.Armed Robbery at DK on Birdwell Images Videos