A fire is currently burning that is visible from the bridge. Please stay clear of this area to allow firefighters and first responders to do their best job of putting the fire out.
breaking
Fire currently burning in the area of Radio Tower Road and Snyder Hwy
- Anna Gutierrez
- Updated
Anna Gutierrez
staff writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Train and passenger vehicle crash
- Fire currently burning in the area of Radio Tower Road and Snyder Hwy
- Amazon forests burning at high rate, according to CNN
- Jury cancelled
- Garcia, Holmes indicted on capital murder charges - 118th District Grand Jury indicts 24
- TxDOT Don't Mess With Texas Campaign to make major announcement
- BSISD heads back to school
- Hundreds come to honor El Paso victim after public invited
Online Poll
What are your thoughts about the proposed City of Big Spring property tax rate?
At their Aug. 13 meeting, the Big Spring City Council proposed a property tax rate of 74.438 cents per $100 valuation, an increase of about 4.1 percent over the effective tax rate. If the rate is approved at the Sept. 10 meeting, taxpayers with $100,000 worth of property in Big Spring will see their city taxes increase by $14.49 for the year.
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Train and passenger vehicle crash
- Garcia, Holmes indicted on capital murder charges - 118th District Grand Jury indicts 24
- Fire currently burning in the area of Radio Tower Road and Snyder Hwy
- BSISD heads back to school
- Community Prayer and Worship Event
- TxDOT Don't Mess With Texas Campaign to make major announcement
- First Day of School has arrived for CISD and FISD
- Get Out, Get Involved
- A Toxic Blue-Green Algae Bloom Has Killed 4 Dogs In Texas’ Lady Bird Lake This Summer
- Arrests made in Higginbotham theft