FOLLOW-UP TO PREVIOUS MEDIA RELEASE
6/24/19
For the past several days the Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has been investigating and following several leads regarding the murder of Eric Pool at 1407 ½ Settles. Two individuals were suspected of committing this crime and on the 23rdof June 2019 at 2:54 P.M., Garcia, Gabriel H/M 17 years of age was arrested on a warrant for Murder at the Howard County Law Enforcement Center. On the 23rdof June 2019 at 8:04 P.M., Dillon Kayde Holmes W/M 19 years of age was arrested on a warrant for Murder at the Laredo Hills Apartments 1002 N. Main.
This continues to be an ongoing criminal investigation and no further information is available at this time.