The Forsan Independent School District will hold a regular board meeting on Monday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. The meeting will take place in the board room at Forsan ISD.
The board will review several policy updates including student welfare/crisis intervention, student records, community relations, and admissions. Other items on the agenda are:
- The Administrators' Reports.
- Approval of minutes of November Meeting.
- Monthly Financial reports, including Revenue and Expense Report, Investment Report, Activity Report, and List of Bills.
- High School Elevator.
- Textbook Committees.
- Approval of the Forsan ISD Board Operating Procedrues manual.
- Insurance Stipend.
- Grant Authority to Request Bids for New Housing.
- Personnel items including the Superintendent Evaluation Instrument and Consideration of Employment.