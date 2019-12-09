buffalo logo
Amanda Duforat

The Forsan Independent School District will hold a regular board meeting on Monday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. The meeting will take place in the board room at Forsan ISD.

The board will review several policy updates including student welfare/crisis intervention, student records, community relations, and admissions. Other items on the agenda are:

  • The Administrators' Reports.
  • Approval of minutes of November Meeting.
  • Monthly Financial reports, including Revenue and Expense Report, Investment Report, Activity Report, and List of Bills.
  • High School Elevator.
  • Textbook Committees.
  • Approval of the Forsan ISD Board Operating Procedrues manual.
  • Insurance Stipend.
  • Grant Authority to Request Bids for New Housing.
  • Personnel items including the Superintendent Evaluation Instrument and Consideration of Employment.

