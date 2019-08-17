Local Events

There are several things happening this morning you can get involved with around our fair city.

Please go help clean up our Big Spring. Clean-up began at 7:30 this morning, and more volunteers are very badly needed. Get out there before it gets too hot today!

Relay for Life is also have a garage sale to raise funds for the the next Relay. Stop by SMMG Clinic, 2301 S. Gregg St., and see what they have available.

Big Spring YMCA is also have a back-pack give-away. They begin at 9:30 a.m. The YMCA is located at 801 Owens St. While you're there, you can also see about registering your child, both boys and girls, for the YMCA Youth Flag Football League.

