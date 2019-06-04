Dog Toys

Happy Day Humane Society needs non-plush toys for all the dogs waiting to find their furever home. If you would like to help, please drop off donations at Happy Day Humane Society located at 5710 W. I-20. You can also drop off donations at Splurge Boutique located at 308 Scurry St. While there, maybe you'll find your furry companion. Adopt! Don't Shop!

