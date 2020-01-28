Update:
According to HCVFD Fire Chief Mitchell Hooper, firefighters originally responded to a call at the residence in the early morning hours Tuesday. At that time the fire was put out, but rekindled during the early afternoon hours on Tuesday. The fire is said to have been rekindled with the gusty winds that were present; upon the firefighters arrival the house was engulfed in flames. The house ended up being a total loss.
Original post (Tuesday): A house fire broke out today at 306 Yates Rd. The home was a total loss. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and no other information is available at this time. The Red Cross will be assisting the family.