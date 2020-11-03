Below are unofficial results for Howard County elections provided by the Howard County Elections Office:
- 49.54% for the recall of Mayor Shannon Thomason.
- 41.69% against the recall of Mayor Shannon Thomason.
- 47.22% for Nick Ornelas, City Council Member, District 1.
- 38.01% for Nadine Reyes, City Council Member, District 1.
- 41.33% for Roger Rodman, City Council Member, District 3.
- 40.73% for Cody Hughes, City Council Member, District 3.
- 50.22% for the recall of Camilla Strande, City Council Member, District 5.
- 34.75% against the recall of Camilla Strande, City Council Member, District 5.
- 45.40% for the recall against Jim DePauw, City Council Member, District 6.
- 41.34% against the recall of Jim DePauw, City Council Member, District 6.
- 60.40% for Eddilisa Saldivar for County Commissioner, Precinct 1.
- 33.82% for Milton Perkins for County Commissioner, Precinct 1.
- 73.39% for Jimmie Long for County Commissioner, Precinct 3.
- 22.30% for Shiloh Creswell for County Commissioner, Precinct 3.