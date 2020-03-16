If you live in District 3, now is your chance to get those unwanted large items taken away. City trucks will be going around your neighborhood to pick up all those things you usually have to take to the city dump. What will the city pick up?
• Appliances
• Brush, tree limbs and cuttings
• Furniture
• Lumber
• Mattresses
• Scrap metal
Items that cannot be dropped off at the city dump will not be picked up. This includes any automotive parts or products, chemicals and petroleum products, demolition and construction debris, paint or tires. Those items will still have to be disposed of at the proper facility.
“This is a service that the City of Big Spring can offer to the citizens and we encourage the community to take advantage of it,” Mayor Shannon Thomason said. “This is a great service and one that I myself have used in the past.”
To get approved items picked-up, make sure to have them out on the curb in front of your house by 7 a.m. If you are unsure of which district you live in, check out the map on the city website at http://www.mybigspring.com/616/LargeBulk-Item-Pickup.You can find district maps on the right side of the page.