Happy Day Humane Society will be hosting another low-cost spay dn neuter clinic on June 17, 2019. Appointments are limited, and all scheduling is to be done in person at 5710 W. I-20. Please bring the following items when scheduling:
- 2018 W-2 or current pay stub
- Prior vaccination records
- Payment in full with either cash or credit card. If paying by cash, exact amount must be provided as Happy Day does not keep change on site.
Prices are as follows:
- Canine spay $90
- Canine neuter $80
- Feline spay $60
- Feline neuter $35
Other services are available at the time of surgery; please check with Happy Day Humane Society for prices and services offered. You can also call 432-267-7832 for more information.