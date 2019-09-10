Contractors will be out notifying customers that Oncor will begin trimming their trees in two weeks. If customers are not home, a door tag will be left on the door with a contact number to call with concerns. Oncor has an arborist that will be at the Oncor service center and will be available to meet with customers that request it. The trimming should be complete within two weeks.
Please direct any questions or concerns to:
Kristy Tyra, Area Manager, Oncor Customer Operations
1701 W. Interstate 20
Big Spring, TX 79720
Telephone: 432.264.5755
Email: kristy.tyra@oncor.com