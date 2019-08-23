breaking news
Amanda Duforat

Update, info from around 2 a.m.

According to law enforcement, the plane -a small racing plane-  has been found.  One occupant was in the plane and has been pronounced deceased. NTSB will be investigating. 

Update 11:18 p.m.

No further updates have been provided, at this time.  Please keep all involved,  as well as law enforcement and emergency units in your prayers.

Update 10:19 p.m.

Howard County Sheriff Deputies are working with DPS to try and locate the plane. Due to the location of the crash, emergency responders are having a hard time finding the location. Howard County SO has confirmed there is a plane crash, southwest of Big Spring. 

It has also been confirmed the plane is a small, single occupant aircraft, according to law enforcement There were witnesses who saw the craft go down earlier this evening (Friday). 

Original Post: A plane crash has been reported in the area of Cauble Rd. and 818. Sheriff currently looking for exact area. More information will follow as it is received. 

