Update, info from around 2 a.m.
According to law enforcement, the plane -a small racing plane- has been found. One occupant was in the plane and has been pronounced deceased. NTSB will be investigating.
Update 11:18 p.m.
No further updates have been provided, at this time. Please keep all involved, as well as law enforcement and emergency units in your prayers.
Update 10:19 p.m.
Howard County Sheriff Deputies are working with DPS to try and locate the plane. Due to the location of the crash, emergency responders are having a hard time finding the location. Howard County SO has confirmed there is a plane crash, southwest of Big Spring.
It has also been confirmed the plane is a small, single occupant aircraft, according to law enforcement There were witnesses who saw the craft go down earlier this evening (Friday).
Original Post: A plane crash has been reported in the area of Cauble Rd. and 818. Sheriff currently looking for exact area. More information will follow as it is received.