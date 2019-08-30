The 48th Annual West Texas Rod Run will begin tonight with a Cruise and Poker Run. You can meet at the Heart of the City Park located in Downtown Big Spring at 6 p.m. for free food and drinks. The Poker Run will be from 7 to 8 p.m., and then there will be a cruise down 3rd and 4th streets from 8 to 9 p.m. The Top 10 Cruiser Awards will begin after the cruise at 9 p.m.
Tomorrow, Saturday Aug. 31, there will be a car show. Registration will begin a 7 a.m. at the Dora Roberts Community Center, 100 Whiskey Dr., and you can register until noon. The car show will run from 12 to 3 p.m., and awards will then be presented beginning at 3 p.m. There will be food and crafts vendors during the car show and awards ceremony.
"We are trying to raise funds to start a scholarship," says Trevor Partlow, Big Spring Cruisers President. "Our hope is to award scholarships for kids who want to go trade school, specifically into the automotive field. This is our 48th Rod Run, and we hope we can start giving the scholarships out by the 50th Rod Run in a couple of years."
Continues Partlow, "This is the longest consecutive and one of the oldest car shows in Texas. We would also like to thank all the sponsors and local businesses who make this possible."
For more information about the West Texas Rod Run, you can contact Partlow at 432-250-1756.