3:44 PM November 19, 2019....UPDATE ON BIG SPRING HIGH SCHOOL BOMB THREAT. Big Spring Police Officers have completed their search of Big Spring High School and the campus has been cleared. An investigation into this threat will be underway and appropriate charges filed.
At approximately 3 PM on November 19, 2019, Big Spring Police Officers were dispatched to Big Spring High School for a possible bomb threat that was received via email. Officers are working with school officials and the school has been evacuated. Officers are currently working to clear the building. We will update as more details emerge.