Here is the line-up for the #WeAreBasinStrong Fundraiser that will be taking place Sunday at the Desert Flower Art Bar and Levi's Backyard on Sunday to benefit the victims of the shooting this past weekend. For the complete story, check out Friday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.
#WeAreBasinStrong
- Anna Gutierrez
- Updated
Anna Gutierrez
staff writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- #WeAreBasinStrong
- AP source: Cowboys, Elliott have deal, ending long holdout
- CR 34 speed limit public hearing on Commissioners' Agenda Wednesday
- Funeral Arrangements Announced for Trooper Sanchez
- Hotel Settles offers training video this evening
- Candlelight Vigil set for 7 p.m. Monday
- Active shooter in Midland/Odessa results in 21 injured, 5 deceased
- HCVFD kept busy this week: one structure lost
Online Poll
Do you feel learning cursive in school is important?
In this day and age where just about everything is done on a computer or a smart phone, do you feel it's important to still teach children to write in cursive? Send feedback to citydesk@bigspringherald.com, and let me know why or why not you think learning cursive is important.
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Active shooter in Midland/Odessa results in 21 injured, 5 deceased
- Body found in fire at abandoned building
- Candlelight Vigil set for 7 p.m. Monday
- Hotel Settles offers training video this evening
- CR 34 speed limit public hearing on Commissioners' Agenda Wednesday
- Funeral Arrangements Announced for Trooper Sanchez
- BSISD approves 2019-20 budget, including 3 percent employees raise
- Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Captured
- HCVFD kept busy this week: one structure lost
- Plane Crash