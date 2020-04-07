“We know it will take longer to start the economy back up than it did to shut it down”
HOUSTON - When Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was first elected in 2014, he established a Business Advisory Council comprised of business leaders from a broad range of businesses around the state to provide him with input on a variety of issues. Today, the Lt. Governor announced that he has established a Task Force from his Business Advisory Council to begin to work on a set of recommendations for re-starting the economy, once President Trump and Governor Abbott announce that businesses can begin the re-opening process and Texans can go back to work.
“We know it will take us much longer to start the economy back up than it did to shut it down for the coronavirus pandemic emergency. I have spoken to hundreds of business leaders across the state since the pandemic began, and I know they are already thinking about steps that will need to be taken to put the economy back together when the time comes. I am confident Texas can lead a strong economic recovery both in our state and nationwide and I want to make sure we are ready to go as soon as possible.”
Lt. Gov. Patrick has appointed Dallas businessman Brint Ryan, founder and CEO of Ryan International, to chair the Task Force. Ryan currently chairs Lt. Gov. Patrick’s Advisory Board on Tax Policy.