More than 10 boutiques, hairdressers, and restaurants have joined forces to host Main Street Food Drive, which will benefit the local Salvation Army.
"Times are tough for everyone, tougher for some," Michelle Hamlin, organizer of Main Street Food Drive. "This food drive will help those in need to feed their families and it's important for the community to come together and be a part of helping the cause."
The local Salvation Army has been serving families throughout the pandemic on a weekly basis, in addition to providing assistance with utilities and rent for those who are needing a little extra support.
"The Salvation Army food pantry is empty and they are in need of hel stocking their shelves in order to continue to help Big Spring citizens in need," Hamlin said. "The food drive will help not only those in need, but we are hoping it will help people find out about of our locally owned businesses and help them out also."
The food drive kicks off Monday, with more than 10 locations available to drop off donations. Locations include local boutiques - Queens of the Dude Ranch, Famous Elle, The Wardrobe, and Splurge Boutique; restaurants - Yo Mama's and The Mayo Sauce; and other locally owned businesses - Christy's Hair Salon, Hair By Jose, Expedition Royalty, and Blue Eyed Buffalo.
The Salvation Army is focusing on providing food for families that can be used to create full meals and are in need of certain items. According to the list provided by the Salvation Army, the following items are needed: beans, mac & cheese, peanut butter, shelf stable milk, cereal/oatmeal, bread, crackers, instant potatoes, canned meats and monetary donations.
According to representatives from the Salvation Army, funds that would normally provide utility or rent support services is having to be utilized to purchase food to continue meeting the needs of the community.
Donations can be dropped off at any of the above mentioned locations until Aug. 15, during normal business hours.
In addition to the local businesses taking part in the Main Street Food Drive, the United Way of Big Spring and Howard County utilized some of the Covid-19 relief fund donations to purchase food for the Salvation Army - a United Way supported agency.