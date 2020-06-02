For the second evening in a row, area residents gathered to show their support in a peaceful manner for the national uprising of injustice against persons of color by law enforcement officials.
Approximately 20 people began the march through Big Spring last evening, which developed into a rally of approximately 40, as local citizens came out to support the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.
The group began their march at the intersection of South Gregg Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, marching north to Heart to of the City Park. There, supporters gathered to tell their stories of racism and injustice, while attempting to lay the groundwork for new community conversations.