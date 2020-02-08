The Man and Woman of the Year 2019 were announced during the Taste of Big Spring, on Friday evening at the Howard County Fairgrounds.
The Man of the Year is Jody Nix; Woman of the Year is Lisa Brooks. Both were recognized for their endless investment into the community of Howard County. Their generosity has impacted numerous lives, whether it be providing music for the soul or starting up an effort that is going strong years later and impacting the lives of many near and far.
Jody Nix is well known for bringing music at the Stampede on a Saturday night and has been inducted into numerous Hall of Fames. He has gained recognition across the 50 states, but when he is home he continues to do his part and give back to his community.
Lisa Brooks is the catalyst for Relay For Life in Howard County. She took an idea, garnered support and years later it is still one of the biggest fundraising events held in Big Spring. She has been part of numerous organizations, including Keep Big Spring Beautiful, the Chamber and more.
The Russ McEwen Community Award was also awarded during the evening this year, to H-E-B. The investment provided to the community through the organizations support is far stretching. H-E-B focuses a large portion on supporting youth, through Halloween Safe Stops, book hand outs at the Howard County Fair and visits to the local schools. However, their efforts don't stop there, they are heavily involved in Relay For Life and United Way, among others.
In addition to these recognitions, the nominees for 5 Under 55 were recognized during the event. This is a new award to focus on the young business professionals who are striving to make a difference in the community they live and work in.
Finally, the evening included the passing of the gavel from outgoing president Randy Johnson to incoming president Mark Richardson.
To find out how to get involved with the Chamber of Commerce, contact Debbye ValVerde at 432-263-7641.
