Schools across Howard County are closed in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, along with the City of Big Spring and Howard County offices.
This evening at 6, at the corner of Gregg Street and Martin Luther King Blvd. there will be a community wide march in honor of keeping Martin Luther King's dream alive.
The community is encouraged to attend - walkers, joggers, bicycles, strollers, etc.- as the group walks down MLK Blvd. Those attending the walk are encouraged to dress accordingly and bring a flashlight.