Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Jan. 21. A list of office closures is listed below:
Howard County will close all offices Monday, Jan. 20 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. County offices will open again for business on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Sheriff's Administrative Offices will be closed, but Law Enforcement Services will operate as normal.
City of Big Spring will close offices in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
The Big Spring Herald office will remain open on Martin Luther King Day.
We will update as we receive notices about closures around town.