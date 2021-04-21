BSISD is excited to announce that Mr. Gabe Martinez has been named as the new Head Band Director for Big Spring High School. Mr. Martinez is a Big Spring High School graduate, and was a member of the marching band at Texas A&M Commerce. Mr. Martinez is also currently working on his Masters of Art in Band Studies with Sam Houston State University.
After the resignation of Mr. John Landin, our district began the search for new Director to lead the Pride Drive of Big Spring High School. The unanimous decision made by the committee was to promote Gabe Martinez into the leadership position. Mr. Martinez brings a passion and a love for both the Pride Drive, and the community of Big Spring. He has been with the school district for the past 5 years, and has been an integral part in our band advancing to the State Marching Contest on two separate occasions. (Most recently in 2020) I believe Mr. Martinez will continue the excellence that we have come to expect from our band program, and I believe he has all the attributes to take the band to even greater heights in the future. Mr. Martinez is a Big Spring Steer through and through, and he genuinely loves our kids, our school district, and our community. We feel very fortunate to have Mr. Martinez accept this position and to lead our band program for many years to come.