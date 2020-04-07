May 2 election postponed

After a series of special meetings this past week, all three entities with contested races for the May 2 election - Big Spring ISD, City of Big Spring City Council and Howard College Board of Trustees - have all decided to postpone the election.
The races will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot. The same candidates will remain and no new filing dates will be opened.
Early voting will take place Oct. 19-30 and three new polling locations will be added to accommodate the additional traffic. More information will come out as the election nears.