Mayor Moore proclaims June 15 Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Big Spring

Pictured from left: Melissa Galloway supervisor for Adult Protective Services, Big Spring Mayor Robert Moore and Joseline Hernandez APS Investigator stand together after the mayor proclaimed the day Elder Abuse Awareness Day Thursday at the Big Spring Senior Center. 

 Andreia Medlin Reporter

Area vendors representing Adult Protective Services, Big Spring State Hospital, DAV, Interim Healthcare, Parkplace Retirement Center and others were on-hand to provide information. 

