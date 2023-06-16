Area vendors representing Adult Protective Services, Big Spring State Hospital, DAV, Interim Healthcare, Parkplace Retirement Center and others were on-hand to provide information.
spotlight
Mayor Moore proclaims June 15 Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Big Spring
Tags
Andreia Medlin
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Howard County Commissioners will hold special meeting Monday
- Howard’s Appraisal District board names Clarissa Teichman Chief Appraiser
- Registration for Walk to end Alzheimer's deadline June 24
- Mayor Moore proclaims June 15 Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Big Spring
- Pedestrian killed in Runnels County after vehicle veers off the road
- One killed in Ward County two-vehicle accident
- HC Board of Trustees held special meeting in San Angelo
- Commissioners lift burn ban for now, could change with high temperatures on the way – County Attorney interviews to take place on Monday
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Two-vehicle crash results in one deceased west of Lamesa
- Multiple vehicle wreck ends with two fatalities in Comanche Co. DPS investigators searching for driver/vehicle that fled the scene.
- Heritage Musuem honors Cowboy/Cowgirl Hall of Fame inductees
- Pedestrian killed in Runnels County after vehicle veers off the road
- Big Spring native continues a 123-year tradition of service under the sea
- Howard’s Appraisal District board names Clarissa Teichman Chief Appraiser
- Big Spring Cowboy Reunion & Rodeo kicks off Thursday
- One killed in Ward County two-vehicle accident
- Big Springer wins California Competition
- Fugitive from Austin Named June’s Featured Fugitive
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Ads
Garage
*** CARPORT BARGAIN SALE*** 2504 BROADWAY SAT. 6-17 8-? D…