Mayor Thomason speaks on the rights of the voter
Big Spring's Mayor Shannon Thomason issued a statement Thursday evening, after receiving instruction from the Texas Secretary of State's Elections Division Director Keith Ingram.
Director Ingram's email was aimed at informing communities about postponing their May 2 elections. While the City Council will be holding a special session Friday (today) at 5:30 p.m. to discuss this matter.
The following is the statement that was issued by Mayor Thomason:
In a statement released tonight, the Mayor of Big Spring, Texas, Mr. Shannon Thomason, leveled harsh criticism of the Texas Secretary of State’s Elections Division Director Keith Ingram.
In an email sent out earlier today by the Elections Division to Elections Officials statewide, Mr. Ingram ordered governmental entities in the state that hold May elections to immediately postpone their elections to the uniform election date in November, citing Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-14. Governor Abbott had earlier given entities that hold May elections the option of postponing their elections in a proclamation issued on March 18th.
In the email, Mr. Ingram states, “If you haven’t already moved your May 2nd election, you must take action to do so immediately! This most recent executive order will prevent you from securing polling places, recruiting election workers, and allowing voters a safe way to exercise their right to vote. If you don’t move your May 2nd election, you are subjecting voters to health risks and potential criminal violations.”
Mr. Ingram further states in the email, “Please note, that while Elections Personnel have been included in the federal government’s advisory on essential critical infrastructure workers, this does not include voters.”
Mayor Thomason had this to say about Mr. Ingram’s statement:
“I find in mind boggling that an unelected bureaucrat at the Texas Secretary of State’s office, whose livelihood depends on Texas voters, would dare to infer that our voters are not essential and could be charged with a crime by exercising their sacred franchise...voting! In his executive order issued on Tuesday, Governor Abbott guaranteed all Texans that they could pursue essential activities such as fishing, hunting, and attending worship services. Does the Governor not think voting is an essential government function? He certainly seems to every four years. Personally, I think the true “non-essential” worker here is Mr. Ingram.”
Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-14 did not specifically address governmental entities postponing their elections.
The City Council of Big Spring is meeting in special session on Friday night to decide the question of postponing their election. Mayor Thomason had this to say regarding Big Spring considering the question:
“I had concerns that postponing the election would violate our City Charter, which specifically calls for a May election, not to mention the fact that I believe postponing elections sets a very dangerous precedent for future elections. I fully understand the dangers posed by COVID-19 and I firmly believe that our elections staff and our emergency management team can work together to provide our citizens with a safe election. Personally, I believe that my own heath comes secondary to the continued health of our democratic process. In short, that’s the oath I took”
Neither Howard County nor the City of Big Spring have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the time of this media release.
Shannon Thomason, a sixth generation Texan, is a Libertarian and is currently serving his first term as the Mayor of Big Spring. He ran on a platform of transparency, improving infrastructure and city services, fiscal responsibility, and tax reform and was elected in a historic runoff election in June of 2019.
