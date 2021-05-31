The downpour of rain didn't stop Howard County residents from gathering to give honor where honor is due.
The morning began with a short ceremony at the Vietnam Memorial, the first in a long time, honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
It wasn't long after the presentation of the colors by the Cross Roads Young Marines, and a short invocation by Pastor Scott Kirkland that the clouds opened and the rain poured down.
The ceremony shifted to a reception at the Hangar 25 Air Museum.
In addition, one local veteran, Mike Tarpley, made the rounds to honor the fallen soldiers at Trinity Memorial Park, Mt. Olive, and the West Texas VA Medical Center.