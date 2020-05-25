Today is Memorial Day. As the state begins to open up and that nation begins to return to a sense of normalcy, today offers a time to refocus and extend gratitude.
On Memorial Day, everyone is encouraged to take a moment and remember those who gave their life for the freedoms experienced today.
May it never be forgotten and may the stories never stop being told of those family members, friends, community members, and loved ones.
On behalf of the Big Spring Herald, Happy Memorial Day; with sincere and deepest gratitude we say Thank You to all who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.