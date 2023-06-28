Aimee Carrasco, a Marine Corps veteran, a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC), and National Certified Counselor (NCC) has announced her candidacy for Texas’ 72nd House District.
spotlight
Mental Health Expert Aimee Carrasco Announces candidacy for Texas House District 72
- Special to the HERALD
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- 2023 Big Spring Herald Readers Choice Contest
- 2023 Big Spring Herald Readers Choice Contest
- State lists reasons in court document for dismissal of Adkins in Dunn murder case – State can re-file charges at a later date
- Mental Health Expert Aimee Carrasco Announces candidacy for Texas House District 72
- DAV prepping for fall and recognizing those who help
- Shawn Adkins released from jail, charges dropped in murder case of Hailey Dunn
- Big Spring man involved in two-vehicle wreck dies Monday
- Christensen-Tucker Post 2013 makes a plea for new members Flag Retirement Ceremony canceled, will be rescheduled
Online Poll
What makes the 4th of July special to you!
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Shawn Adkins released from jail, charges dropped in murder case of Hailey Dunn
- Big Spring man involved in two-vehicle wreck dies Monday
- 2023 Big Spring Herald Readers Choice Contest
- 2023 Big Spring Herald Readers Choice Contest
- State lists reasons in court document for dismissal of Adkins in Dunn murder case – State can re-file charges at a later date
- Eastland County accident results in one dead, another injured
- Charges upgraded for Cordero relating to last weeks crash in Odessa
- Two-vehicle accident leaves one dead, one injured in Winkler County
- One killed in Ward County two-vehicle accident
- Heritage Musuem honors Cowboy/Cowgirl Hall of Fame inductees
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Ads
Rent
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
2515 Albrook, Large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Appliances include…