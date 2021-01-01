Midland Memorial Hospital would like to
congratulate the Schelhouse family of Midland on
the birth of their new baby boy, the first child
born in Midland in 2021. Cannon Schelhouse was
born at 10:22 AM to Pamela Schelhouse and
Charles Schelhouse, weighing 6 lbs 2 oz.
The family will be presented with a gift basket full
of items for the new baby and mom.
Gift basket items include:
• Bottle cleaner, crib sheet and grooming
kit from Hope Chest of Midland, a
program sponsored by Midland Health
and Midland Memorial Foundation
• Baby's First Christmas Ornament and gift
card from Miss Cayce's Christmas Store
• Handmade knitted blanket set, bib and
car seat hanger from Nifty Knitters for
Newborns Midland Churches of Christ
• Purse and compact from The Pink Pug
• Anthus gift card from Anthus of Midland
• Family photography session gift
certificate from Jaslyn K Photography
• Family meal gift certificate from Precious
Pauly's
• Earrings from Hello Elo Clay Designs
The gift basket was beautifully arranged by
Flowerland.
Midland Memorial Hospital would like to thank all
of these businesses and individuals for their
donations to our first baby of 2021.