Midland Memorial first baby

Midland Memorial Hospital would like to

congratulate the Schelhouse family of Midland on

the birth of their new baby boy, the first child

born in Midland in 2021. Cannon Schelhouse was

born at 10:22 AM to Pamela Schelhouse and

Charles Schelhouse, weighing 6 lbs 2 oz.

The family will be presented with a gift basket full

of items for the new baby and mom.

Gift basket items include:

• Bottle cleaner, crib sheet and grooming

kit from Hope Chest of Midland, a

program sponsored by Midland Health

and Midland Memorial Foundation

• Baby's First Christmas Ornament and gift

card from Miss Cayce's Christmas Store

• Handmade knitted blanket set, bib and

car seat hanger from Nifty Knitters for

Newborns Midland Churches of Christ

• Purse and compact from The Pink Pug

• Anthus gift card from Anthus of Midland

• Family photography session gift

certificate from Jaslyn K Photography

• Family meal gift certificate from Precious

Pauly's

• Earrings from Hello Elo Clay Designs

The gift basket was beautifully arranged by

Flowerland.

Midland Memorial Hospital would like to thank all

of these businesses and individuals for their

donations to our first baby of 2021.

Managing Editor

Recommended for you