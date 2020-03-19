COVID-19: MMH FIRST CONFIRMED CASE Midland Memorial Hospital has received its first confirmed case of COVID-19. The male patient in his sixties is currently an inpatient at MMH. The patient is in isolation and all of the necessary precautions have taken place since the patient became a person under investigation.
