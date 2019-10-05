Chief Boatswain’s Mate Daniel Pike, from Big Spring, Texas, right, instructs Sailors during a general quarters drill aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10). Pacific Griffin is a biennial exercise conducted in the waters near Guam aimed at enhancing combined proficiency at sea while strengthening relationships between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore navies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Josiah J. Kunkle/Released)
