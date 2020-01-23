Military Recognition Night will be taking place Feb. 4 at 6:15 p.m. before the tip off of the Forsan Varsity Girls basketball game, at the Forsan High School Game Gym.
"Our veterans and those who are serving should be on the highest pedestal in terms of how we honor them as a community," Coach Robert Hillger said.
Hillger's dad served in the Air Force, and since the time he was little he had a high respect for those who served their country.
"I try to teach my own kids, and I even do it, if they see a veteran take the time to tell them 'Thank You,'" he said.
As a community, taking the time to show our appreciation for our veterans and active military members, is something that can always be improved upon. In an effort to show the gratitude expressed in the community, a group of community members have come together to make Military Recognition Night possible.
"If a family member of a fallen soldier would like to contact us and get their names added to the list we would love to honor them as well," he said.
Veterans are encouraged to attend, along with their families.
Veterans, active service members, and families of fallen soldiers are encouraged to fill out the form online to be added to the list of those who will be recognized during the event. Names can also be added to the list by calling the Forsan High School office at 432-457-2223.
To sign up in advance, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HGDYGTB.