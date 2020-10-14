Yesterday (Tuesday, Oct.13) was the first day of Early Voting for the General Election. According to the Howard County Election's Office there were 823 ballots cast on the first day of Early Voting.
A steady of flow of voters traveled through the courthouse yesterday and the estimated wait time for voting was about 45 minutes, at the most.
This election, in addition to the Presidential race, there are several state level and local level elections that are contested.
The polls are open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and voting can be done on the 3rd Floor of the Howard County Courthouse. Early voting will run through Oct. 30; on Oct. 29 and 30 polls will be open extended hours from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
In order to vote, voters must be registered and have an acceptable form of I.D. to present. Voting can also be done on Election Day, Nov. 3, at any of the polling locations in Howard County.