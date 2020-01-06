Prep the bikes, grab your helmets and get ready for the first race of the year atop Scenic Mountain State Park. The race will take place Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.
“This is the first race on the new trails,” State Park Ranger Ron Alton said. “This is the first mountain bike trail race, but it is just the beginning. Later this year, there will be a foot race on the new trails and more information will be coming on that race.”
Onsite registration will be from 9 a.m. until 9:45 the morning of the race. The registration fee is $15 for ages 19 and older with those 18 years of age and under able to race for free.
“Those who pre-register can be entered for a chance to win a new set of carbon fiber wheels,” Alton said.
Proceeds from this race will benefit the West Texas Trail Alliance, according to information released Friday morning. To find out more about WTTA, visit fundtxtrails.org and provide support to the projects.
A reminder to those who will be taking part in this race, helmets must be worn at all times while on bikes. For those who are unable to make it to the final race of this season, a new series will be kicking off Fall 2020.