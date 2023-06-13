COMANCHE COUNTY – A multiple vehicle wreck occurred on Saturday, June 10 at 5:17 p.m. in Comanche County, leaving two dead at the scene. The wreck occurred on US Highway 67, just three miles east of Comanche.
Multiple vehicle wreck ends with two fatalities in Comanche Co. DPS investigators searching for driver/vehicle that fled the scene.
