Due to a power outage at the Howard County Courthouse, the Big Spring Municipal Court will be closed on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. If you had a scheduled appointment at Municipal Court today, please call the court on Wednesday to reschedule. The number to call is 432-264-2530. We apologize for any inconvenience.
