Since the Sept. 24, 2020 the Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has been investigating the death of Richard Lopez III 25 years of age.
The investigation has led to the probable cause of the apprehension of two juveniles and the arrest of two adults identified as Marcus Pena Hispanic/Male 17 years of age and Rebecca Rivas Chavera Hispanic/Female 41 years of age for the offense of Murder.
By motion of the County Attorney, the Big Spring Police Department has also received an order from the county court, authorizing the release of juvenile information for the purpose of apprehension.
The Big Spring Police Department CID Division is currently seeking the apprehension of a third juvenile, Michael Donavan Burciaga a Hispanic/Male, for the offense of Murder and asks the public for information regarding his whereabouts. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.
CrimeStoppers is offering up to $1,000 to the first person who can provide information that leads to the apprehension of Michael Donavan Burciaga.
