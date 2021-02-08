breaking
Murder suspect in custody
On January 18, 2021, Officers with the Big Spring Police Department were dispatched to a residence located in the 2600 block of Langley in reference to an assault which caused bodily Injury.
The victim identified as Thomas Segundo Hispanic/Male 38 years of age, was initially transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center but later transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock Texas due to the severity of his injuries.
The Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigation Division began conducting an investigation into the matter. On January 31, 2021, Investigators were notified that Mr. Segundo had succumbed to his injuries. Detectives with the Big Spring Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Jessie Cuellar Hispanic/Male 42 years of age, for the offense of Murder, a felony of the first degree.
On the 8th of February 2021, Big Spring Police Department Detectives arrested Cuellar for the warrant. Jessie Cuellar is currently being held at the Howard County Jail pending arraignment.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.
Managing Editor
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
