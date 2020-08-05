Dignitaries, local leaders - county and city - along with TxDot representatives and community members gathered together Wednesday morning in celebration of the completion of the North US Hwy 87 Relief Route.
During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Senator Kel Seliger and State House Representative Drew Darby spoke about the project and the vision behind the construction. Representatives from U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington's office and TxDot officials were also present and offered a few thoughts on the project.
"This is not just a highway, it's a vision," Senator Kel Seliger said.
As the Ports to Plains project continues and funding is sought, the new completed section of the relief route is a possibility for the connecting route and I-27 designation.