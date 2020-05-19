First Responders are serving on the frontline, protecting and serving our community day in and day out. This week, May 17 thorugh May 23 is National EMS Week. This week provides an opportunity to focus on showing appreciation to the brave men and women who serve their communities daily.
According to a post on the Big Spring Fire Department Facebook page, "the 2020 EMS Week theme is Ready Today. Preparing for Tomorrow. This theme, which was developed long before the COVID-19 crisis, is particularly meaningful now as we see the EMS community rallying to continue to support those affected by this crisis, all while still responding to the everyday emergencies that continue to occur in our communities."
The post continued, "Despite the radical changes our healthcare system and our nation has had to endure due to the Coronavirus pandemic, our call to serve the community remains the same. We at the Big Spring Fire Department are proud to continue to answer the call. While the risks may be greater than before, it’s just another challenge we will adapt to and overcome, continuing to provide the very best care for you, our neighbors. We will continue to serve this community to respond, to prepare, to look out for each other and come back the next day. We send our best wishes for the safety and health of all EMS personnel on the front lines."
The Big Spring Herald extends our sincere gratitude for the dedication and contributions that all of our EMS crews make on a daily basis.
We would love for our community to share their 'Thank You's', appreciation, and even photos of our EMS crews in Howard County. Let us know why you are appreciative for the men and women who serve our community. Email photos and words of appreciation to editor@bigspringherald.com.