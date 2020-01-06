Serving and protecting, no matter the weather and no matter the day, is the oath law enforcement officers uphold. As an extension of the community's appreciation for all they do, SMMC will be hosting a prayer at the pole to start off the day, with a grab-n-go breakfast and Parkview Skilled Care and Rehab Center will be hosting a cook-out for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Jan. 9 from Noon to 1 p.m.
The prayer at SMMC will begin at 8 a.m. around the flag pole in front of the hospital. The prayer will be led by Pastor Loyd Wells from Spring Creek Fellowship.
"Our law enforcement officers put their life on the line for us every day," April Arms, SMMC Executive Assistant, said. "On a daily basis they sacrifice time with their families and do their best to protect our community. We want to take a moment and let them know we see them and they are appreciated for what they do everyday."
The luncheon at Parkview will be cooked up and prepared by the Parkview Dietician, while employees and residents have an opportunity to visit with law enforcement who stop in to the facility for lunch.
“As a local business we want to continue to give back to our community and we want to show our appreciation for those who give back everyday, selflessly,” Martinez said. “We invite all law enforcement officers – Sheriff Deputies, police officers, DPS and other agencies – to stop by and enjoy a burger with us.”
She continued, “For those law enforcement members who aren't able to stay and eat we will have some to go boxes for them to grab and take with them.”
National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is recognized nationally on Jan. 9, as a way for citizen's to show support for law enforcement. The day was first recognized after several organizations came together in 2015 including, FBI National Academy Associates, International Association of Chief of Police. Officer Down Memorial Page, Law Enforcement United, National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, National Troopers Coalition and more.
The community is encouraged to join SMMC as they speak a prayer of protection over our officers during the Prayer at the Pole on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The community can gather around the flag pole with staff and law enforcement before heading to the office on Thursday. Scenic Mountain Medical Center is located at 1601 W. Eleventh Place.