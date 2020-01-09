Businesses across Big Spring took the time to show their appreciation to local law enforcement, in recognition of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
Scenic Mountain Medical Center began the day with a prayer at the pole and a light breakfast. Marcy Place also provided an opportunity for law enforcement to grab a bite to eat before heading out to their day.
Naz Christian Academy took a moment to gather around the flag pole and pray for law enforcement and at lunch, Parkview staff brought out the grill and served up lunch for police officers, deputies, DPS and other first responders.
National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is recognized nationally on Jan. 9, as a way for citizen's to show support for law enforcement. The day was first recognized after several organizations came together in 2015 including, FBI National Academy Associates, International Association of Chief of Police. Officer Down Memorial Page, Law Enforcement United, National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, National Troopers Coalition and more.
“Our law enforcement officers have a job that is often thankless and takes them away from their families for long hours, but they continue to choose this profession and make those sacrifices,” she said.