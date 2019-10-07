Public Service Announcement
On the 26th of October 2019, from the hours of 10am-2pm, the Big Spring Police Department’s Narcotics Division will be working in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration on the National Pharmaceutical Take Back Initiative at the west doors of Spring Town Plaza (1801 E. FM 700).
This provides a unified opportunity for the public to surrender expired, unwanted or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances, dangerous drugs and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction.
Intra-venous solutions, injectables, and syringes will not be accepted due to potential hazards posed by blood-borne pathogens.
This program is anonymous and all efforts will be made to protect the identity of individuals disposing of medications. Participants may dispose of medication in its original container or by removing the medication from its container and disposing it directly into the disposal box. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container.
We strongly encourage everyone who has expired medicine or medicine you no longer need or use, to utilize this opportunity and dispose of your medicine safely.
For more information regarding this program please contact Big Spring Police Department Narcotics Sergeant Steve Henry (432) 264-2595.
Chief Chad Williams
Lieutenant Brian Gordon