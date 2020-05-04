National Travel and Tourism Week is May 3-9, 2020. The COVID-19 public health crisis is having an unprecedented impact on the travel industry and the entire economy. Now more than ever, the travel and tourism community must come together, support each other and remind out country that even through the most difficult times, the Spirit of Travel cannot be broken. This National Travel and Tourism Week honors the spirit of travel in recognition of the industry’s strength, selflessness and resiliency.
The Big Spring Convention and Visitor’s Bureau wants to encourage you to DREAM about your next destination, PLAN for it and GO when it is safe for you and your family. Due to the health crisis many events were cancelled and many family’s cancelled their Spring Break trips. Please do not cancel your trips and events. We want to encourage you to do what you can to postpone your trip or event to another date. There will be a time when we can hit the roads, fly the skies, float on the waters and ride in a train. But until then: Dream, Plan and Go when it is safe!
The Big Spring CVB has a week filled with fun ways for people to interact with us on our Facebook page. Beginning Sunday we are inviting everyone of every age to participate in a coloring contest. The Visit Big Spring logo is the coloring page for kids. The “Travel and Tourism Week” page is for adults. When you have it colored please email your page to mnegron@mybigspring.com. All entries submitted will be posted on our Facebook page on Friday and the entry with the most likes will win a prize. Entries must be submitted by 3pm Thursday.
On Monday, we are calling it Monday Memories and we are inviting people to post a picture of their last vacation at a Texas Destination. On Tuesday, we will call it Tuesday Tours and will be sharing virtual tours of some of our attractions. On Wednesday, we will have some poll questions for you to answer as we help you plan your Wednesday Wish trip. We will have some fun on Thursday afternoon with a fun virtual Thursday Trivia game. Join us on our Facebook page from 3pm-4pm, be the first to answer the trivia question correctly and your name will be entered into a drawing for a prize. The more questions you answer correctly first the more chances you have to win a prize. The coloring sheets that are submitted will be voted on and a winner will be announced at the end of the day on Friday. On Saturday, May 9th from 11am-noon we will be having Scavenger Hunt Saturday. We will be going live and revealing the list of items you need to find in your home. The first person to post a picture of the item in the comment section will be entered for a chance to win a prize. There will be at least 8 items to look for.
Communities benefit from the spirit of travel, which permeates through small businesses, unique landmarks, and all those who welcome residents and visitors alike with a smile and hospitality. It’s hard to imagine Big Spring without the Historic Spring, Hangar 25, the Big Spring State Park, the Heritage Museum of Big Spring, the Hotel Settles, Lumbre, Pizza Inn, Carlos Restaurant, the Big Spring Steers, the Howard College Hawks and many other businesses and groups that make Big Spring the destination to visit!