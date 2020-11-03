Currently, at 9:10 CST, President Donald Trump has received 50.8% of votes for the state of Texas, while Presidential Nominee Joe Biden has received 47.9% of votes for the state of Texas. This is with an approximate 69% of the estimated votes for Texas being completed, according to The Associated Press.
breaking
Trump leads in Texas in recent Presidential Race Update
- IRIS RANGEL
-
- Updated
IRIS RANGEL
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Water office to close at 4 p.m.
- World waits nervously, impatiently for US vote count
- Trump takes Texas according to AP; voting still being counted
- Howard County Unofficial results are in; Mayor recall failed, District 5 &6 recalls pass
- Trump upholding position in Texas for Presidential Race
- Trump maintaining lead in Texas for Presidential Race
- Trump leads in Texas in recent Presidential Race Update
- Trump leads in recent Presidential Race Update
Online Poll
-
Nov 11
Most Popular
Articles
- Big Spring Police Department investigating shooting on S. Nolan
- Thursday happenings in Big Spring
- Heritage Museum offering unique gift idea - 1980s Vintage Big Spring map puzzle
- USDA Designates Howard County as Primary Natural Disaster Area
- Election 2020 UNOFFICIAL local results for the night
- Election Day - Nov. 3: 7 voting locations
- Howard County Unofficial results are in; Mayor recall failed, District 5 &6 recalls pass
- Early Voting statistics
- Inmate Death at FCI Big Spring
- Howard County Elections Update
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.