Midland, TX – Feb. 17, 2021 – As demand for energy remains at unprecedented levels due to historically cold temperatures, suppliers continue to experience challenges with supply and delivery that limit the amount of natural gas Atmos Energy can deliver to its customers.
Even as the weather warms and producers are working to bring on more supplies, it remains important that all residents and businesses continue to be vigilant in their conservation efforts.
These natural gas supply constraints may lead to service outages for some Atmos Energy customers. If service is interrupted, restoration may take an extended period of time. Once supply is restored, Atmos Energy technicians will need to visit each home to safely restore gas service.
Atmos Energy urges all residents and businesses to continue to conserve energy to help maintain service for our most critical human needs customers. Everyone can continue to help by lowering thethermostat to 68 degrees or less, setting the water heater temperature to 120 degrees, and more: atmosenergy.com/weathersafety
Furthermore, those who experience an electrical outage may turn off the furnace. One of the easiest ways may be to turn it off at the thermostat. Then, after the power comes back on, wait 10 to 15 minutes before restarting the furnace. This may help the natural gas system adjust to a sudden increase in usage.
Atmos Energy reminds customers to heed the guidance of local leaders and stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area. Our teams are working around the clock to provide safe and reliable service, and we appreciate your patience during this historic weather event.
