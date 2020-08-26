Beginning in August 2020, the City of Big Spring will offer our residents the ability to pay bills in person using a new self-service kiosk for utility bill and Municipal Court payments. The kiosk is located at the Water Billing Office located at 305 South Johnson Street.
The intent of the kiosk is to increase payment choice while reducing risks for our employees and residents. Before COVID-19 stay-at-home measures, many of our residents paid water bills in person via cashier each month. By making in-person payments contact less, the City is providing a safe and affordable alternative for residents, particularly those who pay bills in person using cash. Big Spring residents will be able to use the kiosk 24/7 and pay their bills using cash, card, or check without any added service fees.
The new kiosk will enable customers to look up their account information and make payments toward their City water bill or Municipal Court fees using cash, check, or credit and debit cards. Customers will have the option to print their receipt, or have it sent via email or SMS text. All kiosk functionality will be available in English and Spanish.
If you have questions or need additional information, please contact the Water Billing Office at 432-264-2540.