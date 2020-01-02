It's that time again. 2020 will be a big election year, one in which we will be casting our votes for President of the United States and local elections. To prepare for this election season, new voter registration cards were mailed out to all registered voters.
“We did the automatic mail out of new voter registration cards, and we have received over 2,000 back because they cannot be forwarded to a new address,” says Jodi Duck, Howard County Election Administrator.
The first election of the year will be the primaries, and that will take place on March 3. Deadline to register to vote will be February 3, if you want your vote to count in the primary election.
Duck continued, “Another thing to keep in mind for the Primary is ballot selection. Since this nomination election is being held by the Democratic Party and Republican Party, a voter must select which ballot they wish to have. A voter may not vote both ballots."
Keep these things in mind before deciding:
• The election is a nomination process, basically selecting the candidates voters would like to see on the ballot in November.
• Making a ballot choice now does not affect your party options in November. You may vote for any candidate you want in November regardless of party affiliation.
• If you select a party in March, and that party has a run off in May, you will be asked to come vote again. Only those that choose that party ballot in May, or those who didn't vote at all, can vote in the run off.
If you did not receive a new voter registration card, and you believe you are already registered, it is best to contact the Howard County Elections at 432-264-2273, or 300 Main St. You can also visit website votetexas.gov to check on your voter registration status.
Early voting for the Primary will begin Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the courthouse, and will run through Feb. 28. Extended voting hours days will be Tuesday, Feb. 27, and Friday, Feb. 28, with the voting center open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“It is our right! Many have paid the price for U.S. Citizens to have that right, and we should honor them by exercising that right. Our communities and schools depend you. Changes start at home, and decision made today can and will influence us now, later in life, and the lives of our children," Duck said.