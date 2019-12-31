We have arrived at the final day of the year and of the decade. As you all celebrate tonight with family and friends, here are a few safety reminders from our local first responders and law enforcement:
Howard County is still under a burn ban - be cautious if setting off fireworks.
Don’t Drink and Drive. Plan a ride in advance and have someone you can call or a designated driver.
Be Alcohol Aware and know how much you are drinking.
When driving, watch out for intoxicated pedestrians and bicyclist who pay no attention to lights or crosswalks.
Never leave valuables in your un-attended vehicle and always lock your doors.
If your hosting a party you will want to plan for transportation and be sure everyone gets home safely.
Have a plan with your kids and set a reasonable curfew with your kids for their New Year’s festivities. If they are old enough to drive, be sure they understand the dangers of driving on the holiday and encourage them to stay in one location.
Remember the juvenile curfew is still in effect, and discharging fireworks or firearms in the city limits is illegal.
Almost nothing scares a pet more than a sudden loud noise such as fireworks or gunfire. If possible keep your pet(s) inside or away from loud noises. Ensure that fences and gate latches are secured beforehand to ensure they cannot get out.
In all celebrations be safe and have a Happy New Year!